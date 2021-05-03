Section of Big Creek Park boardwalk in Roswell reopens May 4

The affected boardwalk section runs from the triangle, where the bike and pedestrian trails meet, to the other side of the overpass, headed towards Alpharetta.

Big Creek Park, 1600 Old Alabama Rd. in Roswell, is a popular mountain biking, walking and hiking site with a pond, river access, restrooms and multi-use trail. The mountain biking trails at Big Creek Park offer riders of all levels opportunities to explore. The park is a trailhead for the 7.2-mile Big Creek Greenway.