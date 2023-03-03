Second Wind Dreams seeking volunteers to help with aging

Volunteers work within elder care communities to engage residents to make their dreams come true and provide innovative educational opportunities to caregivers and communities. Since SWD’s inception in 1997, the organization has helped make over 10,000 dreams come true, an average of 6 dreams per day.

The organization’s list of fulfilled dreams ranges from helping a resident obtain hearing aids to assisting a resident to go horseback riding again. Roswell Nursing and Rehab recently fulfilled a big dream for their resident, William Gweyn, who considered himself a Smokey Robinson superfan. This past October, SWD was able to make Gweyn’s dream come true to see his favorite entertainer in concert.