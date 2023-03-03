BreakingNews
Kirby Smart: No culture problem, no policy change as a result of fatal crash
Second Wind Dreams seeking volunteers to help with aging

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

A unique Roswell-based nonprofit, Second Wind Dreams, is seeking volunteers to support its mission to change the perception of aging.

Volunteers work within elder care communities to engage residents to make their dreams come true and provide innovative educational opportunities to caregivers and communities. Since SWD’s inception in 1997, the organization has helped make over 10,000 dreams come true, an average of 6 dreams per day.

The organization’s list of fulfilled dreams ranges from helping a resident obtain hearing aids to assisting a resident to go horseback riding again. Roswell Nursing and Rehab recently fulfilled a big dream for their resident, William Gweyn, who considered himself a Smokey Robinson superfan. This past October, SWD was able to make Gweyn’s dream come true to see his favorite entertainer in concert.

Volunteer or donate: www.secondwind.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
