BreakingNews
University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
X

Save more at Upscale Thrift Store sale June 16

Credit: Community Assistance Center

Credit: Community Assistance Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The nonprofit Community Assistance Center invites the public to its Upscale Thrift Store 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon the first three Saturdays each month at 8607 Roswell Road. Shoppers will find designer like-new clothing, accessories and household goods at thrift store prices.

On Friday, June 16 shoppers can save even more with 25% off furniture and 50% off everything else.

The thrift store also serves as a source of essential household items for clients. Volunteers evaluate computer donations, make repairs, replace parts and produce working home computers for CAC’s adult education students, making sure clients have the tools to get themselves to more stable financial footing. CAC has refurbished and donated more than 80 computers to neighbors in need.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia DOT extends schedule for Ga. 400 toll lanes4h ago

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
44m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Back to school: Herschel Walker is taking classes at UGA after Senate defeat
2h ago

The wild horses of Cumberland Island are suing the government
7h ago

The wild horses of Cumberland Island are suing the government
7h ago

Credit: Katie Toney

Cows roaming Henry County roads dangerous for drivers
19m ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Johns Creek fire department adds new vehicle
1h ago
Georgia DOT extends schedule for Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago
Alvin S. Johnson, longtime Sandy Springs leader and resident dies at 81
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top