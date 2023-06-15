Save more at Upscale Thrift Store sale June 16

The nonprofit Community Assistance Center invites the public to its Upscale Thrift Store 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon the first three Saturdays each month at 8607 Roswell Road. Shoppers will find designer like-new clothing, accessories and household goods at thrift store prices.

On Friday, June 16 shoppers can save even more with 25% off furniture and 50% off everything else.

The thrift store also serves as a source of essential household items for clients. Volunteers evaluate computer donations, make repairs, replace parts and produce working home computers for CAC’s adult education students, making sure clients have the tools to get themselves to more stable financial footing. CAC has refurbished and donated more than 80 computers to neighbors in need.