Sandy Springs to use grant for Hope Road sidewalks

In January 2018, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the city $2.8 million in loan guarantee assistance. The city anticipates using these funds to begin construction on the Hope Road Sidewalk project.

The project includes approximately 2,000 square feet of 6-foot sidewalk, a 2-foot landscape buffer on the west side of Hope Road from Roswell Road to Dunwoody Place. Additional improvements include ADA upgrades and pedestrian lights in the identified LMI (low/moderate income) target areas.