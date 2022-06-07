Sandy Springs to use grant for Hope Road sidewalks

Following a series of public hearings, the Sandy Springs City Council recently adopted the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan.
In January 2018, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the city $2.8 million in loan guarantee assistance. The city anticipates using these funds to begin construction on the Hope Road Sidewalk project.
The project includes approximately 2,000 square feet of 6-foot sidewalk, a 2-foot landscape buffer on the west side of Hope Road from Roswell Road to Dunwoody Place. Additional improvements include ADA upgrades and pedestrian lights in the identified LMI (low/moderate income) target areas.
