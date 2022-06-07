BreakingNews
Suspect in shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble turns himself in
Sandy Springs to use grant for Hope Road sidewalks

Sandy Springs anticipates using grant funds to begin construction on the Hope Road Sidewalk project. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs and Google Maps)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Following a series of public hearings, the Sandy Springs City Council recently adopted the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan.

In January 2018, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the city $2.8 million in loan guarantee assistance. The city anticipates using these funds to begin construction on the Hope Road Sidewalk project.

The project includes approximately 2,000 square feet of 6-foot sidewalk, a 2-foot landscape buffer on the west side of Hope Road from Roswell Road to Dunwoody Place. Additional improvements include ADA upgrades and pedestrian lights in the identified LMI (low/moderate income) target areas.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
