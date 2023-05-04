Sandy Springs to stabilize streambank on Long Island Drive

Plans include correcting deficiencies in a section of the roadway embankment and infrastructure found during the study and brings the drainage system up to city standards. Specifics include regrading and stabilizing the eroded streambank, installing erosion control matting, installing 360 linear feet of 24-inch curb and gutter, installing 338 linear feet of guardrail and installing rip rap at the toe of the slope.

The city has adequate funds available in the stormwater capital maintenance and improvements account budget for the work.