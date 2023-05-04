BreakingNews
US claims for unemployment aid jump, but remain low
X

Sandy Springs to stabilize streambank on Long Island Drive

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

In 2022, Sandy Springs engaged an engineering firm to develop plans for stabilization and restoration of an eroded streambank along 5375 Long Island Drive. The city has approved a $242,459 contract with Vertical Earth, the lowest of two bidders for the project.

Plans include correcting deficiencies in a section of the roadway embankment and infrastructure found during the study and brings the drainage system up to city standards. Specifics include regrading and stabilizing the eroded streambank, installing erosion control matting, installing 360 linear feet of 24-inch curb and gutter, installing 338 linear feet of guardrail and installing rip rap at the toe of the slope.

The city has adequate funds available in the stormwater capital maintenance and improvements account budget for the work.

Public Works Director, William Martin, noted when this was approved that the city has discussed the project with nearby homeowners and, while lane closures may occur, the city does not anticipate a road closure during construction.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
