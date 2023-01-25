X
Sandy Springs to add two code enforcement officers

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
58 minutes ago

With nearly 100 apartment complexes and over 25,000 individual units within Sandy Springs, the city needs more code enforcement officers. The city council agreed and recently approved a budget amendment to allow the department to increase the number of code enforcement full-time employees from six to eight.

According to city documents, code enforcement is conducted by sworn officers who work “to create and maintain safe, healthy, and attractive living and working environments.”

By increasing the enforcement of the existing multi-family housing ordinances, the city anticipates the team will be able to conduct inspections of 100% of the city’s multifamily complexes annually, as compared to the team’s current capacity to inspect 20% annually. The added personnel will provide inspection services and educational materials to both tenants and apartment management.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
