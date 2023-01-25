Sandy Springs to add two code enforcement officers

According to city documents, code enforcement is conducted by sworn officers who work “to create and maintain safe, healthy, and attractive living and working environments.”

By increasing the enforcement of the existing multi-family housing ordinances, the city anticipates the team will be able to conduct inspections of 100% of the city’s multifamily complexes annually, as compared to the team’s current capacity to inspect 20% annually. The added personnel will provide inspection services and educational materials to both tenants and apartment management.