Sandy Springs tackles next drainage improvement project

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $799,030 contract with Vertical Earth to construct a stormwater management pond at 7236 Thornhill Lane.

The project increases storage capacity by installing retaining walls to handle additional stormwater volume and improve runoff rates.

The project includes installation of about 200 feet of retaining wall with concrete flume, replacement of the existing 30-inch pipe with double elliptical 48-inch by 30-inch pipes, and installation of a minor drainage structure and conduit pipe. The contractor will also regrade and reconstruct the concrete driveway, install a headwall with stacked stone veneer, install 280 feet of shadowbox privacy fence with gate access, clear and remove underbrush and trees and any additional erosion control needed.