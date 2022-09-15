Sandy Springs Society awards $263,300 to 32 nonprofits

The nonprofit Sandy Springs Society recently awarded $263,300 in grants to 32 local nonprofit organizations serving the Sandy Springs community. With this latest round of grants, The organization has awarded grants totaling more than $4.5 million.
Grants are provided to nonprofits promoting the arts, heritage, education, environment and social services.
“We were particularly thrilled to be able to fund the social service organizations that are helping so many Sandy Springs residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.” said Susan Sutterfield, President of the society in a statement.
The group raises money through fundraisers, corporate and foundation sponsorships, membership dues and other contributions. Their largest fundraising events include the two-day Elegant Elf Marketplace and Tossed Out Treasures focused on reselling, reusing and repurposing designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books and household items.
View this year’s local grant recipients: www.sandyspringssociety.org/philanthropic-distributions/.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com