Sandy Springs seeks residents for Citizens Fire Academy

Learn what it's like to be a firefighter during the Sandy Springs Fire Department's next Citizens Fire Academy class beginning Apr. 7. (Courtesy Sandy Springs Fire Department)

Learn what it’s like to be a firefighter during the Sandy Springs Fire Department's next Citizens Fire Academy class beginning Apr. 7. (Courtesy Sandy Springs Fire Department)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Learn what it’s like to be a firefighter and how they protect citizens by signing up for The Sandy Springs Fire Department’s next Citizens Fire Academy.

The immersive 8-week program meets each Thursday evening April 7 through May 26 and is open to residents 18 years and older who complete a background check.

Participants receive training in several fire service activities, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) activities and will earn American Heart Association CPR/AED certification. After graduating from the course, participants may apply to be a volunteer in the Sandy Springs Fire Corps.

Apply at www.sandyspringsga.gov/ssfd-volunteer-programs. Click on Citizens Fire Academy for more information and to apply.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
