Sandy Springs seeks residents for Citizens Fire Academy

Learn what it’s like to be a firefighter and how they protect citizens by signing up for The Sandy Springs Fire Department’s next Citizens Fire Academy.
The immersive 8-week program meets each Thursday evening April 7 through May 26 and is open to residents 18 years and older who complete a background check.
Participants receive training in several fire service activities, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) activities and will earn American Heart Association CPR/AED certification. After graduating from the course, participants may apply to be a volunteer in the Sandy Springs Fire Corps.
Apply at www.sandyspringsga.gov/ssfd-volunteer-programs. Click on Citizens Fire Academy for more information and to apply.
About the Author