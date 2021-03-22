X

Sandy Springs seeks public favorites for Art Walk finalists

Specimen by Joey Manson is one of nine sculptures the public can enjoy with a stroll through Art Walk in Sandy Springs. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The public is invited to take a stroll and discover the sculpture in City Green, 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. The Art Walk at City Springs is comprised of finalists that are a part of an annual sculpture competition.

Next month, a juried panel will consider its favorites, but the city first wants to hear from the community. Learn more about the pieces, artists and indicate your favorite and why at www.citysprings.com/art. Each piece is numbered, and the walk runs counterclockwise around the Green.

As part of the annual competition, Sandy Springs is committed to purchasing at least one piece for permanent placement within the city.

