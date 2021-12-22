Sandy Springs seeks grant funding for I-285/Roswell Road interchange study

The intersection had been recommended for reconstruction as part of the GDOT Revive 285 project. Before being removed from the regional plan, the project was expected to cost $47,900,000.

The Sandy Springs City Council recently agreed to apply for a long-range Regional Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Program grant through the Atlanta Regional Commission to fund a study to identify operational, capacity and safety improvements at the intersection. The study will consider innovative solutions, such as a Diverging Diamond Interchange, that will address both operations and safety.