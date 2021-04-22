Sandy Springs seeking input on transportation projects

Sandy Springs will host two virtual briefings at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mon., Apr. 26, to gather input from the community on transportation projects to include in the city’s Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) project list. Both sessions will contain the same information. Information on how to join the meetings: www.spr.gs/TSPLOST2021.
Following the meetings, the presentation and proposed projects will be posted online at www.spr.gs/TSPLOST2021 for public comment until Fri., May 7.
The community will also have in-person opportunities to suggest ideas for proposed projects at the city booth at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market Sat., May 1.
The collection of a 0.75 percent (3/4 of a cent) sales tax in Fulton County funds the T-SPLOST transportation projects. An estimated $103.7 million over five years is expected to be raised for use in Sandy Springs for transportation improvements.