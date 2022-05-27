Sandy Springs police conducting Click It or Ticket

With thousands hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend, it’s no surprise police are working overtime to provide increased safety on the road. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Sandy Springs Police Department is participating in Operation Click It or Ticket to reinforce seat belt safety awareness. The campaign began May 16 and will run through June 5.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency, “one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up.” The agency attributes 15,000 lives as saved by seat belts in 2017 crashes.
Data provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety states, “The nationwide seat belt usage rate was 90.7 percent in 2019 and of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47% were not wearing seat belts.”
“Airbags are not enough to protect you. In fact, the force of an airbag can seriously injure or even kill you,” notes SSPD among the consequences of not buckling up.
