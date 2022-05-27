Sandy Springs police conducting Click It or Ticket

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency, “one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up.” The agency attributes 15,000 lives as saved by seat belts in 2017 crashes.

Data provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety states, “The nationwide seat belt usage rate was 90.7 percent in 2019 and of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47% were not wearing seat belts.”