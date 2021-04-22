Sandy Springs partnering with CORE to administer over 600 vaccines

The CORE team will be available to administer over 600 first round Pfizer vaccines 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 23-24 at Solidarity Food Pantry, 5630 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs. This is the former Publix location at The Prado.
Anyone 16 and older who needs the first round of the Pfizer vaccine can register for an appointment at www.tinyurl.com/SolidarityPfizer. Those under the age of 18 must bring a parent/guardian with them to receive a COVID vaccine.
The vaccine is free, and no insurance or ID is required.
Second dose vaccines will be scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 & 15.