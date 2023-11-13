Sandy Springs moving on stormwater improvements on Falcon Chase Lane

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

In 2021, Sandy Springs hired an engineering firm to develop plans for the removal of accumulated sediment and rehabilitate pipe at the stormwater pond at 5185 and 5200 Falcons Chase Lane. In a recent action, the city council approved a $357,852 contract with SCA Construction to complete the project.

The modifications are expected to restore diminished capacity inside the detention pond, rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and bring the drainage system up to current city standards.

This project includes removing and hauling off 470 cubic yards of accumulated sediment, repairing the existing inlet flume, installing a 12-inch pipe and headwall, improving the existing outlet control structure, installing an overflow weir trash rack to keep floating debris from clogging the pipe, rehabilitating the outlet pipe and installing a new chain-link fence and gate.

The project will be funded by the stormwater capital maintenance and improvements account.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Renter relief: Monthly rents no longer rising in metro Atlanta3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
20m ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Jan. 6 rioter plots return to Capitol — by launching U.S. House bid
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Residents out of homes, down after apartment fire
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Residents out of homes, down after apartment fire
13h ago

HAPPENING TODAY
Training center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest
16h ago
The Latest

Roswell adds additional streets to road resurfacing project
18m ago
Roswell adds funds to speed management and pedestrian safety project
23h ago
Ice skating coming soon to City Springs
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
1h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top