Sandy Springs moving on stormwater improvements on Falcon Chase Lane

The modifications are expected to restore diminished capacity inside the detention pond, rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and bring the drainage system up to current city standards.

This project includes removing and hauling off 470 cubic yards of accumulated sediment, repairing the existing inlet flume, installing a 12-inch pipe and headwall, improving the existing outlet control structure, installing an overflow weir trash rack to keep floating debris from clogging the pipe, rehabilitating the outlet pipe and installing a new chain-link fence and gate.

The project will be funded by the stormwater capital maintenance and improvements account.