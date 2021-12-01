ajc logo
Sandy Springs moves forward on Landsdowne Drive drainage improvement project

Sandy Springs recently approved a contract to construct the 120-140 Landsdowne Drive Drainage Improvement Project. (Google Maps)
Sandy Springs recently approved a contract to construct the 120-140 Landsdowne Drive Drainage Improvement Project. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $211,729 contract with Blount Construction to construct the 120-140 Landsdowne Drive Drainage Improvement Project.

The city had previously engaged an engineering firm to develop plans for repair or replacement of the damaged infrastructure at 120-140 Landsdowne Drive. The project corrects deficiencies in the infrastructure found during a 2020 study and brings the storm system up to city standards.

The city received five qualified bids for the project, with Blount Construction coming in with the lowest bid. There are adequate funds available in the city’s stormwater capital maintenance and improvements account budget to award this contract for construction.

