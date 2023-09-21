Sandy Springs mayor to share state of the city

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago
The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul for the city’s annual State of the City Address 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at City Springs Terrace Level, 1 Galambos Way.

Mayor Paul will be providing an update on the city and outlining his vision for the upcoming year. Topics to be covered include the current economic and business climate, the City Springs master plan expansion, Fulton Local Options Sales Tax (LOST) funding, current and future TSPLOST projects and water reliability efforts the city has in place.

Mayor Paul will also be answering questions.

Members - $40, non-members - $55. Registration: http://www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsMayorAddress.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
