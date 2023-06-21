X

Sandy Springs Education Force hosting free summer book club

Credit: Sandy Springs Education Force

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Keeping students reading this summer is one way the Sandy Springs Education Force is supporting economically disadvantaged public school students. The organization is currently conducting a Summer Book Club for students from Dunwoody Springs and Ison Springs Elementary schools.

SSEF employ teachers to lead the club for six weeks. Students meet virtually to discuss the book of the week and participate in related activities.

In 2022, the program exceeded goals with 85.7% of participants maintaining or improving reading scores and 64% of that total improving reading scores. Club members were invited to two pizza party celebrations, where SSEF awarded graphic novels and other books as prizes.

Volunteers are still needed. Details: www.sandyspringseducationforce.org/programs/literacy/.

