Sandy Springs considering St. Patrick’s Day parade for 2023

Councilmember John Paul suggested if Sandy Springs does host a St. Patrick’s Day parade in the future, the city should consider turning the fountains green, similar to the rivers turned green in Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day.

The task of investigating a possible St. Patty’s Day parade will fall to the city’s Recreation and Parks department which currently manages 16 parks, including development of new play areas. The department also handles the creation and implementation of the many youth and adult programming and activities found within the parks, including after school activities and summer camps.