Sandy Springs considering St. Patrick’s Day parade for 2023

The St. Patrick's Day Parade makes its way on Main Street in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Sandy Springs considers creating their own parade for 2023. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

During Sandy Springs mid-March council meeting, Mayor Rusty Paul noted the city hosted a traditional Irish band in the Studio Theatre this year, but citizens have expressed an interest in hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2023.

Councilmember John Paul suggested if Sandy Springs does host a St. Patrick’s Day parade in the future, the city should consider turning the fountains green, similar to the rivers turned green in Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day.

The task of investigating a possible St. Patty’s Day parade will fall to the city’s Recreation and Parks department which currently manages 16 parks, including development of new play areas. The department also handles the creation and implementation of the many youth and adult programming and activities found within the parks, including after school activities and summer camps.

Comment by contacting recreation@sandyspringsga.gov.

