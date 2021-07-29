Sandy Springs charity delivers food to vulnerable unable to travel to food bank

The Community Assistance Center, serving Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, offers food delivery service to residents who are homebound due to disability or medical issues. The program began several years ago targeting elderly who were unable to travel to the center’s food pantry and has recently been expanded.
A volunteer manages the delivery program covering 9 routes delivering to 27 families once a week. Volunteers come to the panty for prepackaged bags of food and add to it meats, produce and fresh foods based on the family size before delivering to the clients’ homes. Some volunteers do their routes weekly while the Young Men’s Service League group rotates drivers among their members.
Donate to support the program: www.ourcac.org/donate-online/.