ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs approves contract for stage improvements

Sandy Springs recently approved a contract for stage improvements at City Green. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Springs recently approved a contract for stage improvements at City Green. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $215,519 contract with Rubio and Son Interiors for stage improvements at City Green.

In 2018, the city erected a temporary stage band shell. In 2020, to make the stage a more permanent structure, the city hired Phoenix Engineering and Consulting to brace the existing structure to withstand specified wind loads. Then in June 2021, the city hired Sword Construction to fabricate and erect structural steel bracing for the stage.

Unfortunately, last fall the vinyl roof canopy of the stage was destroyed by higher winds than anticipated leading the city to allocate $250,000 in January for additional stage improvements to ensure stability and permanency of the structure.

This new contract includes removal of the existing scrim structure, roof framing and replacement, gutters and downspouts, painting and illuminated City Springs’ logo signage and new power circuits.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season2h ago
Poll: What’s most impressive stat in Braves’ 13-game win streak?
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
1h ago
Election deniers quiet on fraud claims after primary wins
3h ago
Election deniers quiet on fraud claims after primary wins
3h ago
Braves’ bullpen has remained brilliant despite injuries
1h ago
The Latest
Former historically Black school in Alpharetta to be sold for $6M
2h ago
Alpharetta testing police smart card technology
15h ago
Milton accepting Wall of Fame nominations
16h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top