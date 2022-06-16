Sandy Springs approves contract for stage improvements

In 2018, the city erected a temporary stage band shell. In 2020, to make the stage a more permanent structure, the city hired Phoenix Engineering and Consulting to brace the existing structure to withstand specified wind loads. Then in June 2021, the city hired Sword Construction to fabricate and erect structural steel bracing for the stage.

Unfortunately, last fall the vinyl roof canopy of the stage was destroyed by higher winds than anticipated leading the city to allocate $250,000 in January for additional stage improvements to ensure stability and permanency of the structure.