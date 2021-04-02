Sandy Springs approves contract for new fire station

The Sandy Springs City Council recently voted unanimously to award a contract for architectural, engineering, and construction administration services to Hussey Gay Bell for construction of a new Fire Station #5 at 7800 Mount Vernon Road.
The city recently approved the acquisition of property for the additional fire station in the panhandle area of the city, an area that according to the city, has historically been underserved.
The $289,885 contract includes schematic design, design development (rendering provided upon approved design development documents), construction documents, permitting, bidding, construction administration, and additional services as required.
HGB is already under contract with the city to provide architectural, engineering, and construction administration services for the construction of Fire Station #2. Construction of Fire Station #2 is expected to begin in May.