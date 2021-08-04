Sandy Springs approves contract for bridge maintenance, repair services

Sandy Springs allocates funding each year for the maintenance and repair of city bridges. Using the bridge maintenance and repair report, plans and bid schedules were developed under contract with design consultant, AECOM, in the fall of 2020. The city then developed a two-phase plan to complete the maintenance and repairs.
The city recently awarded a $462,551 contract to the lowest, responsive and responsible bidder, Massana Construction Company, Inc. to complete the work.
The engineer’s estimate for this work was $230,805 and the cost for material testing is estimated to be $1,500. The city has sufficient funding within the Bridge and Dam Maintenance Program to fund this contract and associated material testing.
