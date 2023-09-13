Sandy Springs approves appointments to hospitality board

The Sandy Springs City Council recently appointed Elizabeth Ann Delmas, Jason Sheetz and Amanda Singer to serve on the Hospitality & Tourism Board (also known as Visit Sandy Springs).

This board was created to promote tourism, conventions and trade shows in the city and to provide marketing services and support for the city. This also allows the city to collect and use a hotel/motel tax. A portion of this tax, 32.14%, is set aside by the Georgia General Assembly for promotion of tourism and hospitality. This board oversees the city’s portion of these funds.

The organization drives economic development for the city by endorsing hotels, venues, restaurants, parks, activities, group event organizers, meeting professionals and other leisure businesses.

The Sandy Springs Hospitality & Tourism board of directors meets every other month and meetings are open to the public.