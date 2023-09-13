Sandy Springs approves appointments to hospitality board

Credit: Visit Sandy Springs

Credit: Visit Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago
X

The Sandy Springs City Council recently appointed Elizabeth Ann Delmas, Jason Sheetz and Amanda Singer to serve on the Hospitality & Tourism Board (also known as Visit Sandy Springs).

This board was created to promote tourism, conventions and trade shows in the city and to provide marketing services and support for the city. This also allows the city to collect and use a hotel/motel tax. A portion of this tax, 32.14%, is set aside by the Georgia General Assembly for promotion of tourism and hospitality. This board oversees the city’s portion of these funds.

The organization drives economic development for the city by endorsing hotels, venues, restaurants, parks, activities, group event organizers, meeting professionals and other leisure businesses.

The Sandy Springs Hospitality & Tourism board of directors meets every other month and meetings are open to the public.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

BREAKING
Judge rejects request from former Trump aide to stay proceedings1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: NL home run record now in hand; Next up MLB mark
5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: NL home run record now in hand; Next up MLB mark
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome and AJC to block PFAS settlement terms release
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Johns Creek releases Green Guide
19m ago
Milton seeks public input on transportation plan
Master Gardeners accepting applications for extension volunteer training
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top