Sandy Springs approves 2022 city council priorities

The Sandy Springs City Council recently adopted seven priorities for 2022. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

The Sandy Springs City Council recently adopted seven priorities for 2022. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

At Sandy Spring’s annual Mayor and City Council Retreat, city leaders with the help of City Manager Eden Freeman and staff discussed a list of priorities to focus on this year. At the Feb. 15 council meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council formally adopted the 2022 City Council Priorities.

The seven areas of concentration include:

· Customer Service and Citizen Engagement

· Public Safety

· Transportation Accessibility and Community Appearance

· Economic Development and The North End

· Recreational and Cultural Enrichment

· Sustainable Growth and Environmental Stewardship

· Water Reliability

These priorities reflect a review of 2021 priorities and will be taken into consideration when the Fiscal Year 2023 budget is set.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
