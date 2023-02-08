Sandy Springs amends solid waste ordinance

The Sandy Springs City Council recently made amendments to the city’s solid waste ordinance to be eligible for 10 points on the Green Communities certification program. The change will require waste haulers to offer recycling programs to residential and nonresidential customers. Both groups will have convenient access to recycling services and reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills. The recycling services must be curbside for residential customers, and on-site for all others.

The change does not obligate customers to sign up for the service and recycle.