Sandy Springs amends solid waste ordinance

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities Program is a voluntary sustainability certification program that helps local governments reduce their environmental impact. In metro Atlanta, 17 local governments (11 cities and six counties) are currently certified under the program. To become a Green Community, cities earn points for specific activities ranging from LED streetlights to water efficiency measures.

The Sandy Springs City Council recently made amendments to the city’s solid waste ordinance to be eligible for 10 points on the Green Communities certification program. The change will require waste haulers to offer recycling programs to residential and nonresidential customers. Both groups will have convenient access to recycling services and reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills. The recycling services must be curbside for residential customers, and on-site for all others.

The change does not obligate customers to sign up for the service and recycle.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
