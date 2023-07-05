BreakingNews
Sandy Springs amends character area map

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago
The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a Character Area Map Amendment for several properties located near City Springs.

Three city-owned properties including the Heritage Building at 6110 Bluestone Road and a small house around the corner from the building, the temporary fleet maintenance facility at 135 Hilderbrand Drive, and an overflow parking lot at the southeast corner of Sandy Springs Circle and Sandy Springs Place will be changed from the Conservation/Parks Character Area to City Springs.

This change helps the city ensure zoning, construction and overall development guidelines for these properties so that they meet the city’s Next Ten Comprehensive Plan. Since these properties are adjacent to the City Springs district, changing their character area will keep appearance and types of use flowing seamlessly throughout the area.

