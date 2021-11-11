ajc logo
Sandy Springs accepting proposals for nonprofit recreation grants

Sandy Springs is accepting applications for new Nonprofit Recreation Grants. (Courtesy Pixabay)
Caption
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

Sandy Springs has allocated $150,000 to create a pilot program to collaborate with nonprofit organizations hoping to offer new or expanded recreational programs targeted to underserved populations and low-income communities in the city.

According to Sandy Springs Assistant City Manager Kristin Byars Smith, the grant will provide “up to $30,000 to each qualified non-profit who proposes to create new or expand existing programs that serve diverse, underserved and low to moderate income residents.”

These programs could include athletic, after-school, arts and culture, special needs programming, or other creative ideas.

The Request for Proposals was released on Nov. 3, 2021, with questions due by Nov. 16 and final proposals due Dec. 6.

The city anticipates recommending the first potential award winners to the city council in January 2022.

Information and to apply for the Nonprofit Recreation Grant: www.sandysprings.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/54133.

