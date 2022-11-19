ajc logo
X

Roswell’s Mimosa Hall recognized for solar roof project

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Historic Mimosa Hall and Gardens in Roswell recently received a 2022 Environmental Award from Fulton County Citizens Commission on the Environment for its solar roof installation.

The project, made possible with help from the city’s non-profit partner, Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens, is made up of 80 building-integrated, thin-film photovoltaic panels, each about the thickness of a credit card. The panels are laminated onto the new metal standing seam roof. The lightweight panels, along with battery technology from Sonnen, are expected to generate approximately 103% of the facility’s electricity.

In a statement, Dena Bush, manager of Historic Assets for Roswell stated, “We are pleased that FCCCE has recognized Mimosa Hall and the fundamental relationship between preservation and sustainability. Modern technology that supports sustainability can also help us reach preservation goals.”

The FCCCE environmental awards are given to projects, programs, community organizations and individuals in Fulton that advocate and exemplify environmentally sound practices.

More: www.RoswellGov.com/MimosaHall and www.friendsofmimosa.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

High school football state playoff scoreboard16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
15h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
16h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
15h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Goodwill North Georgia

Goodwill North Georgia inaugural gala benefitting job training raises $290K
1h ago
Roswell accepts grant from Georgia Council for the Arts
Alpharetta turns over road maintenance inside The Gathering
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
16h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
21h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top