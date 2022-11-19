Roswell’s Mimosa Hall recognized for solar roof project

The project, made possible with help from the city’s non-profit partner, Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens, is made up of 80 building-integrated, thin-film photovoltaic panels, each about the thickness of a credit card. The panels are laminated onto the new metal standing seam roof. The lightweight panels, along with battery technology from Sonnen, are expected to generate approximately 103% of the facility’s electricity.

In a statement, Dena Bush, manager of Historic Assets for Roswell stated, “We are pleased that FCCCE has recognized Mimosa Hall and the fundamental relationship between preservation and sustainability. Modern technology that supports sustainability can also help us reach preservation goals.”