Roswell to use grant to resurface roads

Roswell has applied for and will accept a local maintenance and improvement grant for an approved Georgia Department of Transportation FY 2024 project list.

The GDOT LMIG yearly funding from the state is dependent on the General Assembly’s budget. For FY 2024, the state allocated $996,484 for Roswell’s LMIG program. The city is required to provide a 30% match or $298,945.

LMIG funding may be used for any transportation project that is typically eligible for the state motor fuel sales tax. Examples of eligible projects include repaving, sidewalks, intersection improvements, bridge maintenance and connectivity projects. Roswell has traditionally used its LMIG allotment for resurfacing some of the more heavily traveled collector roads and saves city funding for side streets.