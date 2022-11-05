Roswell to upgrade three elevators

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $379,334 contract with KONE Elevators and Escalators to modernize three elevators in two city-owned buildings. Two of the elevators are located in City Hall and one is in the Cultural Arts Center.
The project includes replacement, refurbishment, removal and disposal of outdated elevator components. The contractor will then supply and install new components and perform required updates per Georgia State Code.
The work also includes a maintenance contract for the modernized elevators. The updates are expected to take about five weeks.
