ajc logo
X

Roswell to sign an agreement with Milton to resurface King Road

Roswell has signed an agreement with Milton to resurface King Road between Kent Road and Cox Road. (Courtesy Bartow Paving)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Roswell has signed an agreement with Milton to resurface King Road between Kent Road and Cox Road. (Courtesy Bartow Paving)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Roswell has signed an agreement with Milton to resurface King Road between Kent Road and Cox Road.

In November, Roswell’s Community Development and Transportation Committee created a list of roads to be resurfaced using the Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. The list includes sections of King Road within Roswell’s public right-of-way. The same road also contains sections within Milton’s city limits.

Roswell and Milton agree that resurfacing the entire roadway be better for both cities.

The agreement will provide 100% of the funding required to repave the sections of King Road within Milton’s right-of-way estimated at $95,124 to a maximum of $105,000. Bartow Paving will perform the work.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell issues River Protection Corridor Certificate for home on Dogwood Road
23m ago
Sandy Springs signs agreements with Georgia Power for utility relocation
23h ago
Sandy Springs homeowners say they’re left in limbo by road widening project
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top