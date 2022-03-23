Roswell to sign an agreement with Milton to resurface King Road

Roswell has signed an agreement with Milton to resurface King Road between Kent Road and Cox Road.
In November, Roswell’s Community Development and Transportation Committee created a list of roads to be resurfaced using the Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. The list includes sections of King Road within Roswell’s public right-of-way. The same road also contains sections within Milton’s city limits.
Roswell and Milton agree that resurfacing the entire roadway be better for both cities.
The agreement will provide 100% of the funding required to repave the sections of King Road within Milton’s right-of-way estimated at $95,124 to a maximum of $105,000. Bartow Paving will perform the work.
