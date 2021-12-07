ajc logo
Roswell to participate in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

Roswell has signed an agreement with the Georgia Department of Human Services to participate in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. (Courtesy Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Roswell has signed an agreement with the Georgia Department of Human Services to participate in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

This program assists qualified low-income households with paying their water utility bills. Approved households can receive assistance with a past due balance and/or a rate reduction payment of $300 or $500 based on the household’s income.

Participants are eligible to apply and receive LIHWAP assistance once per program year.

The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority will conduct client intake, determine a household’s eligibility and make payments to the city. Roswell will be responsible for posting payments to the correct utility accounts as well as providing periodic reporting to the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family and Children Services.

This program is part of $37 million received by the State of Georgia to administer the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Information and to apply: www.tinyurl.com/WaterAssistance.

