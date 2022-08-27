Roswell to landscape median islands on Holcomb Bridge

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $45,300 contract with the city’s on-call consultant Vanasse Hangen Brustlin for the design of the Ga. 140 Landscaped Median Islands project.
The work includes the engineering, landscape design and construction plans for three landscaped median islands on Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road between Old Alabama Road and Nesbit Ferry Road. The city is considering low rise bushes for the landscaping.
As a result of the East Roswell Economic Action Committee recommendations, the city previously allocated $540,000 towards installation of landscape median islands along this corridor. The city recently received feedback from the Georgia Department of Transportation on which of the nine locations are potentially feasible.
The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration strongly recommends the installation of raised medians “particularly in areas where there are mixtures of a significant number of pedestrians, high volumes of traffic (more than 12,000 vehicles per day) and intermediate- or high-travel speeds.” In addition, landscaped medians can absorb carbon dioxide and add oxygen to the atmosphere.
