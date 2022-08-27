Roswell to landscape median islands on Holcomb Bridge

The work includes the engineering, landscape design and construction plans for three landscaped median islands on Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road between Old Alabama Road and Nesbit Ferry Road. The city is considering low rise bushes for the landscaping.

As a result of the East Roswell Economic Action Committee recommendations, the city previously allocated $540,000 towards installation of landscape median islands along this corridor. The city recently received feedback from the Georgia Department of Transportation on which of the nine locations are potentially feasible.