ajc logo
X

Roswell to landscape median islands on Holcomb Bridge

Roswell recently approved a contract for the design of the Ga. 140 Landscaped Median Islands project. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

Combined ShapeCaption
Roswell recently approved a contract for the design of the Ga. 140 Landscaped Median Islands project. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $45,300 contract with the city’s on-call consultant Vanasse Hangen Brustlin for the design of the Ga. 140 Landscaped Median Islands project.

The work includes the engineering, landscape design and construction plans for three landscaped median islands on Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road between Old Alabama Road and Nesbit Ferry Road. The city is considering low rise bushes for the landscaping.

As a result of the East Roswell Economic Action Committee recommendations, the city previously allocated $540,000 towards installation of landscape median islands along this corridor. The city recently received feedback from the Georgia Department of Transportation on which of the nine locations are potentially feasible.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration strongly recommends the installation of raised medians “particularly in areas where there are mixtures of a significant number of pedestrians, high volumes of traffic (more than 12,000 vehicles per day) and intermediate- or high-travel speeds.” In addition, landscaped medians can absorb carbon dioxide and add oxygen to the atmosphere.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Jurors convict Fayetteville man of murder for killing stepchild’s father11h ago
$100M awarded to 69-year-old man paralyzed after APD officer chased, tased him
14h ago
White House calls out Republicans who blast debt cancellation but had PPP loans
17h ago
Chaotic scenes in Midtown as cops searched for suspect in shootings
17h ago
Chaotic scenes in Midtown as cops searched for suspect in shootings
17h ago
Spencer Strider, Braves offense steamroll Cardinals for fourth straight victory
7h ago
The Latest
Roswell, Milton to work together on Cox Road intersections
16h ago
Johns Creek police hosting suicide awareness, prevention
23h ago
Registration open for Roswell Rivers Alive cleanup
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top