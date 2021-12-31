Roswell to conduct an audit of fire department

Part of Roswell’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan has been to “conduct a professional audit/gap-analysis of our fire service (where we are now and where we need/want to be)” to ensure fire and safety services are consistent with industry best practices.
The city recently approved a $62,000 contract with Center for Public Safety Management for this audit/gap analysis of the Roswell Fire Department.
The city hopes to determine if the current operating model is sustainable, if it provides sufficient service to the citizens and businesses of Roswell, and if it is in alignment with industry best practices. At a minimum, the vendor will conduct an agency evaluation which analyzes the department’s staffing model, service delivery and personnel management.
The vendor will also provide comprehensive operational recommendations that will be aligned with the city’s strategic plan. The recommendations will identify areas of opportunity, prioritize goals and objectives, and provide a multi-year plan for how the Department can achieve them.
The Roswell Fire Department is currently on-boarding nearly 40 part-time fire personnel, assisting in the revision of the Fulton County Hazard Mitigation Plan, conducting an internal inventory audit and undergoing a reassessment by the Insurance Services Office.
