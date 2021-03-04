Roswell to apply for 2021 Fireworks Tax Grant

The proposed simulator will expand the fire department’s citizen and commercial property fire prevention and safety training program and provide a safer and more efficient way to teach people how to use a fire extinguisher. The proposed simulator will be used in conjunction with existing fire extinguisher training.

The existing fire extinguisher training simulator uses propane and a water extinguisher which limits training only to the outdoors. The propane unit is used about 6 times a year with an average class size of 12. This limits training to only 72 citizens annually.