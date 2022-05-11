Roswell spends $77K on cyber insurance

The $77,396 policy is in addition to policies approved in April to provide property, casualty and liability insurance coverage for all employees, elected officials and assets of the city.

Those earlier contracts include a $1,028,109 policy with GIRMA payable through Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for property, casualty and management liability insurance with an additional $34,274 for cyber insurance through Coalition, $3,613 for drone liability insurance through Global Aerospace and $2,860 for flood insurance through Assurant.