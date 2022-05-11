BreakingNews
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
Roswell spends $77K on cyber insurance

Roswell purchases cyber security insurance. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

At a recent meeting, the Roswell City Council approved the purchase of cyber insurance through Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (Cowbell Cyber).

The $77,396 policy is in addition to policies approved in April to provide property, casualty and liability insurance coverage for all employees, elected officials and assets of the city.

Those earlier contracts include a $1,028,109 policy with GIRMA payable through Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for property, casualty and management liability insurance with an additional $34,274 for cyber insurance through Coalition, $3,613 for drone liability insurance through Global Aerospace and $2,860 for flood insurance through Assurant.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
