Roswell signs agreement to house inmates at Alpharetta Jail

Individuals charged with or convicted of violating federal, state, or local law (or held as a material witness) in Roswell will be held as an inmate at the Alpharetta Jail, 2555 Old Milton Parkway. The Roswell City Council recently approved an agreement with Alpharetta, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County to provide inmate housing at the facility.
Roswell will be responsible for paying or reimbursing Alpharetta a pro-rata share of utility costs for the facility while in use by the Sheriff. Roswell Police will also be responsible for transporting Roswell inmates to municipal court and, if necessary, local healthcare facilities. Roswell will be responsible for all offsite medical expenses.
Additionally, the city will be responsible for a processing fee of $60 for each inmate booked into the jail and a holding fee of $60 per inmate for each calendar day a Roswell inmate remains in the facility. The total annual cost is estimated at $250,000.
Council members also approved $50,000 for the remaining three months of this fiscal year.
