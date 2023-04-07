Roswell signs agreement to house inmates at Alpharetta Jail

Roswell will be responsible for paying or reimbursing Alpharetta a pro-rata share of utility costs for the facility while in use by the Sheriff. Roswell Police will also be responsible for transporting Roswell inmates to municipal court and, if necessary, local healthcare facilities. Roswell will be responsible for all offsite medical expenses.

Additionally, the city will be responsible for a processing fee of $60 for each inmate booked into the jail and a holding fee of $60 per inmate for each calendar day a Roswell inmate remains in the facility. The total annual cost is estimated at $250,000.