BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Peachtree Street in Midtown blocked due to suspicious package
X

Roswell signs agreement to house inmates at Alpharetta Jail

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Individuals charged with or convicted of violating federal, state, or local law (or held as a material witness) in Roswell will be held as an inmate at the Alpharetta Jail, 2555 Old Milton Parkway. The Roswell City Council recently approved an agreement with Alpharetta, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County to provide inmate housing at the facility.

Roswell will be responsible for paying or reimbursing Alpharetta a pro-rata share of utility costs for the facility while in use by the Sheriff. Roswell Police will also be responsible for transporting Roswell inmates to municipal court and, if necessary, local healthcare facilities. Roswell will be responsible for all offsite medical expenses.

Additionally, the city will be responsible for a processing fee of $60 for each inmate booked into the jail and a holding fee of $60 per inmate for each calendar day a Roswell inmate remains in the facility. The total annual cost is estimated at $250,000.

Council members also approved $50,000 for the remaining three months of this fiscal year.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Peachtree Street in Midtown blocked due to suspicious package28m ago

Gwinnett backs off eminent domain plan for ‘Promised Land’
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves place Michael Harris II on injured list with lower back strain
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Feds’ proposed new rule for trans student athletes could impact Georgia ban
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Feds’ proposed new rule for trans student athletes could impact Georgia ban
3h ago

Credit: Photographer:Johnny Cain

Georgia governor suspends indicted Douglas County commissioners
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek tunnel offers unique art walk
44m ago
Roswell strengthens council ethics code
2h ago
Song of Atlanta performing a cappella show at Roswell Cultural Arts Center
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
5h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
12h ago
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top