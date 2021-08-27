ajc logo
Roswell shifts King Road plan to west side of roadway, extends to multi-use trail

One option Roswell is considering to widen King Road to the west side to construct a right-turn lane into the Roswell High School’s student parking lot entrance and to extend the multi-use trail south towards Ga. 92. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell made plans in 2019 for the King Road Turn Lane Extension Project north of Ga. 92/West Crossville Road. The project was expected to cost approximately $400,000 to construct. But, once the preliminary design was completed in early 2020, several conflicts between the proposed design and a 24-inch-high pressure gas line cropped up.

The cost to relocate the gas main line would be at least $1 million. Based on further investigation and testing by Atlanta Gas Light, the city began considering widening the road to the west side to construct a right-turn lane into the Roswell High School’s student parking lot entrance.

At their recent council meeting, city leaders approved an additional $43,675 for a new design fee. The construction cost for the shifted concept and to extend the multi-use trail south towards Ga. 92 is estimated to be $620,000, which does not include right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation costs. The city does not anticipate significant right-of-way acquisition costs with widening to the west.

