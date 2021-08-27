Roswell shifts King Road plan to west side of roadway, extends to multi-use trail

The cost to relocate the gas main line would be at least $1 million. Based on further investigation and testing by Atlanta Gas Light, the city began considering widening the road to the west side to construct a right-turn lane into the Roswell High School’s student parking lot entrance.

At their recent council meeting, city leaders approved an additional $43,675 for a new design fee. The construction cost for the shifted concept and to extend the multi-use trail south towards Ga. 92 is estimated to be $620,000, which does not include right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation costs. The city does not anticipate significant right-of-way acquisition costs with widening to the west.