Roswell seeking grant for police equipment

The Roswell City Council recently authorized the police department to apply for an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance in the amount of $22,606.
If awarded, the grant funds will be used by the Roswell Police Department to purchase equipment. Among the needed items is four traffic analyzers to help improve speed studies and a motorcycle trailer to transfer motorcycles over long distances to multi-jurisdictional events, service and maintenance.
According to city documents, the department will also “purchase adjustable power optics for the perimeter members of the SWAT team to enhance intelligence gathering and improve accuracy.”
If the grant is awarded, the city is not required to provide local matching funds.
