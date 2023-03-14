Roswell residents win fight to limit new housing along wooded walking path

“The (previous conditions) were something the developer didn’t want because of the cost and the residents didn’t want,” Councilman Mike Palermo said Tuesday.

Dubinsky and AEC development firm can still build five lots on the property under its current zoning. But they cannot take down a 40-foot tree-buffer that abuts River Terrace subdivision as requested during the meeting by Dubinsky attorney Julie Sellers.

If City Council had not kept that zoning condition, more than two dozen 100-year-old specimen trees were at risk of being cut down.

During public comment, Leta Wood and other residents objected to the new residential project saying it will bring more density and stormwater damage to their neighborhoods. Ten spoke out during the meeting and showed videos of eroded property beside wide creeks that were much narrower a few years ago, they said.

Wood, a resident of Northcliff subdivision, said many residents have spent at least $60,000 repairing culverts. Before City Council denied the vote, Wood, speaking on behalf of residents, said they wanted Roswell to provide a $1 million bond after completion of the housing project to cover stormwater damage and erosion.

Her one-acre property, which abuts Eves Circle was at risk of a retention wall being installed across her backyard. That’s no longer the case after Roswell removed the condition requiring the paving.

Palermo said the council’s decision serves both the residents and the owner’s development team.

“Even though they didn’t get all that they wanted,” he said of the developers. “At least they got some things.

“I’m glad that the residents ... feel their neighborhood was protected and it worked out that some of the conditions (they) were complaining about, the developer was also complaining about.”