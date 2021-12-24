Hamburger icon
Roswell residents asked how they feel about utility box art project

Roswell Arts Fund recently added a beautiful mural by Christina Kwan to this utility box at the corner of Woodstock and Canton Roads.
Roswell Arts Fund recently added a beautiful mural by Christina Kwan to this utility box at the corner of Woodstock and Canton Roads. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell Arts Fund is so happy with the results of a mural by Christina Kwan that was recently added to a utility box at the corner of Woodstock and Canton roads they would like to expand the program.

Before adding more utility box art, the city would like to hear from residents through a short, two-minute survey: https://roswellartsfund.org/box-art-survey/.

“It may seem small but adding your voice in support of the arts in Roswell has an incredible impact,” stated RAF in recent newsletter. “When community members speak up on behalf of public art programs like the Box Art Project, we at RAF learn what kinds of programs you enjoy and decision makers gain a wider understanding that public arts programs are valued and seen as a necessary investment for the future of Roswell.”

The survey will remain open through Jan. 15.

Investigations
