Roswell residents asked how they feel about utility box art project

Before adding more utility box art, the city would like to hear from residents through a short, two-minute survey: https://roswellartsfund.org/box-art-survey/.

“It may seem small but adding your voice in support of the arts in Roswell has an incredible impact,” stated RAF in recent newsletter. “When community members speak up on behalf of public art programs like the Box Art Project, we at RAF learn what kinds of programs you enjoy and decision makers gain a wider understanding that public arts programs are valued and seen as a necessary investment for the future of Roswell.”