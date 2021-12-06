Roswell requesting $2 million grant for Historic Gateway project

A total of $8 million in funding already provided by the Atlanta Regional Commission requires a local match of $2 million that would’ve come from TSPLOST funds, according to Interim Transportation Director Dan Skalsky.

The Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank grant would allow Roswell officials to direct TSPLOST funds to other projects. Skalsky said the city expects to be notified if the grant was approved in April or May.

The Historic Gateway project would fix the three-lane Atlanta Street corridor that features a middle lane that is reversed each day to create two lanes to carry rush-hour traffic north or south.

According to Roswell, GDOT is currently acquiring 62 parcels of land located along the corridor for the project.

The project has caused controversy for more than 10 years over design, tree removal, where roundabouts are located and other resident concerns with the project.

A citizen advisory committee formed in 2020 to suggest the type of trees that will be added to the corridor, preferred streetlamps and other visual enhancements met with Skalsky and a landscape architect Nov. 18, the interim director said. Following a presentation by the architect, the committee is prioritizing its recommendations, he added.