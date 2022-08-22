ajc logo
X

Roswell recruitment fair seeks Fulton poll workers for November elections

Fulton County elections representatives will be in Roswell in September seeking to hire residents as poll workers for Election Day or early voting. Pictured is a poll worker sorting through voting material at Park Tavern in Atlanta in, 2020. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Fulton County elections representatives will be in Roswell in September seeking to hire residents as poll workers for Election Day or early voting. Pictured is a poll worker sorting through voting material at Park Tavern in Atlanta in, 2020. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Fulton County elections representatives will be in Roswell in September seeking to hire poll workers for Election Day or early voting.

Election officials have told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that poll workers are needed throughout Georgia.

Roswell will host a recruitment fair with the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street.

Representatives from the elections board will be available to provide information on the positions, training and pay. Positions include clerk, assistant poll manager, poll manager, line monitor, technician, warehouse worker and courier.

Poll workers are paid a set rate and a fee for training. Election Day pay begins at $175.

Early voting workers must commit to working five consecutive weeks, which includes training, according to the Registration and Elections website. Work hours are 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Election Day work hours are 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Early voting starts Oct. 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

For more details on poll worker positions and to apply visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/pollworker.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves handle their toughest homestand of the season3h ago
Researchers release COVID plan for schools based on equity
2h ago
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand
4 injured after gun discharges inside Walmart in Clayton County
1h ago
4 injured after gun discharges inside Walmart in Clayton County
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs lose RB Andrew Paul to knee injury
15h ago
The Latest
Roswell hosting visual artist showcase
Alpharetta to purchase new bucket truck
Alpharetta library starting “nonconformist book club”
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
12h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top