Roswell recruitment fair seeks Fulton poll workers for November elections

Fulton County elections representatives will be in Roswell in September seeking to hire poll workers for Election Day or early voting.
Election officials have told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that poll workers are needed throughout Georgia.
Roswell will host a recruitment fair with the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street.
Representatives from the elections board will be available to provide information on the positions, training and pay. Positions include clerk, assistant poll manager, poll manager, line monitor, technician, warehouse worker and courier.
Poll workers are paid a set rate and a fee for training. Election Day pay begins at $175.
Early voting workers must commit to working five consecutive weeks, which includes training, according to the Registration and Elections website. Work hours are 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Election Day work hours are 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Early voting starts Oct. 17. The general election is Nov. 8.
For more details on poll worker positions and to apply visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/pollworker.
