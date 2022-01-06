Roswell Recreation Committee approves trail use policy

In November 2021, Roswell received a request for permitting activities on trails for small groups. To clearly communicate when permits are required, the Roswell Recreation Committee has drafted a Trail Use Policy as a new policy that will apply to all trails in Roswell.
The proposed policy requires a permit when the group, individual or organization is charging a fee for participation, when the department determines the event is competitive in nature including any timed event, organized team practice (by a coach or volunteer), races, or other competitions, and/or when the department determines an event may result in limiting the public’s use of the trails or places an undue burden on natural resources, or any group or gathering in which 25 or more people are participating.
The department is also recommending making exceptions for Roswell schools to train for cross-country running and/or biking at Big Creek. A permit will be issued to remain consistent with the policy, but the school would be exempt from the fees for practices because the impact is generally minor.
In December the city’s mayor and council expressed concern that some small non-profit organizations such as the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts may charge a fee for a hike to cover incidental costs. As a result of the comment, the proposed policy recommends an option for the Recreation Director to waive fees in certain situations where non-competitive events are organized.
The mayor and city council will determine whether the suggested policy is put in place at an upcoming meeting.
