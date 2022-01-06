Roswell Recreation Committee approves trail use policy

The proposed policy requires a permit when the group, individual or organization is charging a fee for participation, when the department determines the event is competitive in nature including any timed event, organized team practice (by a coach or volunteer), races, or other competitions, and/or when the department determines an event may result in limiting the public’s use of the trails or places an undue burden on natural resources, or any group or gathering in which 25 or more people are participating.

The department is also recommending making exceptions for Roswell schools to train for cross-country running and/or biking at Big Creek. A permit will be issued to remain consistent with the policy, but the school would be exempt from the fees for practices because the impact is generally minor.