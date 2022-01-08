Roswell Recreation Committee approves preferred vendor program

The Roswell Recreation Committee has approved a preferred vendor program for Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Rental Venues.
An Historic Assets Rental Policy and Preferred Vendor Policy was approved by the city’s mayor and council on Sept. 27, 2021.
Recently, the city transferred the operation of Roswell River Landing and Old Mill Machine Shop to the Historic Assets Division. This recent action will introduce a uniform Preferred Vendor Policy at those two venues.
The purpose of a Preferred Vendor Policy is designed to support Roswell businesses, enhance the overall service experience for customers, streamline internal operations, and provide a new opportunity to work with vendors to safeguard Roswell’s venue assets.
The program will motivate renters to use Roswell businesses by offering a 10% discount off venue rental fees (not including other staffing costs) if 50% of vendor services used are located within the city.
If approved by the city council, there will be no cost to vendor businesses for participating in the program. Formal votes on issues and public policy are made during city council meetings the second and fourth Monday of each month.
