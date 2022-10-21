ajc logo
Roswell receives reimbursement for water fluoridation upgrades

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds a state-wide Community Water Fluoridation Program. The Georgia Department of Health works with the Georgia Rural Water Association to manage and coordinate the program which includes an annual inventory of water treatment facilities utilizing fluoride. This results in an annual report on fluoride usage, as well as provides funding opportunities for water plant fluoride systems construction and upgrades.

In April, a representative of GRWA visited the Roswell Water Treatment Plant to gather information for the annual report and learned from Andy Hamby, the Assistant Plant Manager, about the city’s recently upgraded fluoride feed system. GRWA encouraged Hamby to submit the upgrade costs for possible reimbursement.

As a result, Roswell has received $21,087 to help cover construction and materials related to the upgrade. The city recently noted their thanks to Hamby and the plant staff for their efforts in recovering these funds.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
