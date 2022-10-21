Roswell receives reimbursement for water fluoridation upgrades

In April, a representative of GRWA visited the Roswell Water Treatment Plant to gather information for the annual report and learned from Andy Hamby, the Assistant Plant Manager, about the city’s recently upgraded fluoride feed system. GRWA encouraged Hamby to submit the upgrade costs for possible reimbursement.

As a result, Roswell has received $21,087 to help cover construction and materials related to the upgrade. The city recently noted their thanks to Hamby and the plant staff for their efforts in recovering these funds.