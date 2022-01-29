Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Roswell plans renovations at Cultural Arts Center for historical society expansion

Roswell will be renovation the second floor of the Cultural Arts Center before the Historical Society expands to use the entire space. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Roswell will be renovation the second floor of the Cultural Arts Center before the Historical Society expands to use the entire space. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Roswell Historical Society will soon be the sole occupant of the second floor of the Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St. The space will need to be renovated and updated prior to the Historical Society’s expansion.

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $148,459 contract with the lowest of two bidders, Prime Contractors for the work.

The project will include removal of the existing flooring and installation of LVT flooring, removal of existing lighting and installation of LED lighting, removal of existing ceiling tiles and installation of new tiles, replacement of entrance doors and complete interior painting.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta seeking to connect with homeowners associations
8h ago
Sandy Springs accepts sub-grant to purchase anti-overdose medication
Dispose of unused prescriptions at Johns Creek city hall
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top