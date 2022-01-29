Roswell plans renovations at Cultural Arts Center for historical society expansion

The Roswell Historical Society will soon be the sole occupant of the second floor of the Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St. The space will need to be renovated and updated prior to the Historical Society’s expansion.
The Roswell City Council recently approved a $148,459 contract with the lowest of two bidders, Prime Contractors for the work.
The project will include removal of the existing flooring and installation of LVT flooring, removal of existing lighting and installation of LED lighting, removal of existing ceiling tiles and installation of new tiles, replacement of entrance doors and complete interior painting.
