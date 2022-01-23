Roswell offers webinar to help vendors navigate city opportunities

Learn everything you need to know about vendor registration, how to find future business opportunities within the city, and standard guidelines for doing business with the city. Vendors will also have an opportunity to learn what the city is looking for when evaluating proposals.

No registration is required. To attend the webinar, simply click on the webinar link at www.RoswellGov.com/Purchasing no earlier than 12:15 p.m. on the day of the event.