Roswell offers webinar to help vendors navigate city opportunities

Local businesses interested in opportunities to provide services in Roswell can join the city's Purchasing Division at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 for a live, virtual webinar. (Courtesy Pixabay)

caption arrowCaption
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

Local businesses interested in opportunities to provide services in Roswell can join the city’s Purchasing Division at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 for a live, virtual webinar.

Learn everything you need to know about vendor registration, how to find future business opportunities within the city, and standard guidelines for doing business with the city. Vendors will also have an opportunity to learn what the city is looking for when evaluating proposals.

No registration is required. To attend the webinar, simply click on the webinar link at www.RoswellGov.com/Purchasing no earlier than 12:15 p.m. on the day of the event.

Questions: Greg Anderson, Roswell Purchasing Department, at purchasing@roswellgov.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
