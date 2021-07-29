Roswell now offers automatic credit card payments for utility bills

Roswell residents have an added way to pay their utility bills now via automatic credit card payments. Residents and businesses can earn miles, points, and rewards with credit cards while paying monthly city utility bills through recurring, automatic payments.
To sign up for this option, utility customers can log in to their account at www.RoswellGov.com/UtilityBilling. When customers select to pay by credit, they will see an option to enroll in recurring, automatic credit card payments.
Customers already have the option to make automatic bank draft payments from checking or savings accounts. Additional information: www.RoswellGov.com/Ebill.
